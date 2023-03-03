United Way of the knox county gives money to agencies and programs for community efforts

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of the Knox County will be awarding money to support the community.
$172,485 will be going to 28 agencies and programs. The money comes from the United Way's Building a Better ComYOUnity campaign.
Programs and agencies getting the money range from healthcare to recreational efforts in the area.
A full list of recipients and how much they will be receiving can be found here:
- Access to Healthcare $4,000
- American Red Cross $5,000
- B.A.B.E. $4,000
- Bettye J McCormick Senior Center $14,000
- Blue Jean Center - Community Meals/Bread of Life $5,100
- Boy Scouts - Buffalo Trace Council $3,000
- CASA of Knox County $8,000
- Family Health Center $3,500
- Generations Meals on Wheels $8,000
- Generations AngelWorx $6,000
- Girl Scouts of SW Indiana $2,200
- Helping His Hands $6,500
- Higher Bound $6,000
- Isaiah 117 House $5,685
- KCARC $5,000
- KETA $7,000
- Knox County Family Recovery $5,000
- L.A.M. - Life After Meth $7,000
- Mental Health America - Knox Co. Chapter $6,500
- NK Social Ministries - Food $7,500
- NK Social Ministries - Utility Crisis Program $9,000
- On Eden's Wings $1,000
- PACE - SuperMENtors $3,000
- Salvation Army $9,000
- Stand Up Foundation $1,500
- Vincennes Food Pantry $7,000
- YMCA - Scholarships $14,000
- YMCA - VanGo $9,000