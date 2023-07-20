United Way of Knox County announces theme, co-chairs

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of Knox County has a new theme and co-chairs for the year.
This year's theme will be, "Let's Eclipse the Need….by donation to the United Way of Knox County".
The co-chairs for the year are all leading businesswomen with long histories of serving their community.
Robin Montgomery has been a full-time realtor for over 35 years. From owning her own office to managing the FC Tucker Vincennes office for the last 25 years. She has been involved in the local and state Association of Realtors.
Montgomery is a board member and team leader for the TRC program of the Knox County Chamber of Commerce, secretary of the Vincennes Athletic Booster Club, VABA, and volunteers with many events. She is a mother of three.
Laura Bogard is regional senior vice president at German American Bank, a company she's been with for 39 years. She currently serves as chairwoman of the Knox County Chamber of Commerce and chairwoman of the Community Foundation Alliance and is treasurer of the Vincennes Pet Port Inc. She has served on the Vincennes Area Homebuilders Board, Southern Indiana Homeownership Board, United Way Board, Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous Board and Knox County Community Foundation Board. She volunteers at the Vincennes Animal Shelter and Good Samaritan Hospice. She attends Harvest Bible Chapel Church.
The campaign officially kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 with an event featuring a family friendly presentation by 30 partner agencies with games and giveaways for kids.
Kids will be able to sign up for door prizes by visiting agency tables. Music will be provided by Just One More and check presentations will be made by Old National Bank and representatives from the three school corporations.