United Way mini-grants hope to improve Wabash Valley neighborhoods

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Neighborhoods in the Wabash Valley will see community improvements.
The United Way's Strong Neighborhood Council gave over $60,000 to neighborhood improvement grants.
The program hopes to make neighborhoods safer and more beautiful places.
Projects range from playground improvements to home renovations. Overall there are 14 projects planned.
See the full list below.
- 3 Sisters Investments – Light up Locust St. with The LAB – support of exterior lighting and improvements to the LAB.
- 14th and Chestnut Community Center – Playground improvement – new mulch, fence, and playground features.
- Bloomingdale Friends Church – Disc Golf Course – supports the creation of a new 9-hole disc golf course.
- Chances and Services for Youth – Booker T. Washington Park Splash Pad – drainage improvements to the existing splash pad.
- City of Sullivan Parks Department – Sullivan City Park Bandstand – renovations including new picture windows and landscaping.
- Crossroads Disc Golf Club – Forest Park Disc Golf Course Renewal – support of renovation of disc golf course in Forest Park including new baskets and tee pads.
- Farrington’s Grove Historical District – Beautification days – support for the neighborhoods established beautification day projects.
- Maryland Community Church – Hope Week Neighborhood Repairs – beautification and home improvements to 6 elderly, disabled, or low-income homeowners.
- Poland Community Lions Club – Lions Park – supports park renovations including revitalizing the basketball court, mulch, and playground improvements.
- Reach Services – Pathways Day Center – beautification and landscaping for the new Pathways Day Center
- Society of Trash Baggers – Love Where you Live – provides a lending library for reacher/grabber tools and gloves to support beautification efforts.
- Town of Mecca – Mecca Pride – Firehouse beautification with decals and flagpole replacement.
- Terre Haute Association of Realtors – Spencer Park Blacktop Camp – supports a one-week summer camp at Spencer Ball Park including family and tournament experiences.
- Youth Mentor Group of Vigo County YMCA – Fairbanks Park beautification project – murals, mulch, seating and more around the YMCA and park.