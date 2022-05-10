United Way mini-grants hope to improve Wabash Valley neighborhoods

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant
Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into the weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ was 18.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 8.7 feet Friday,
May 20.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant
Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into the weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 17.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

United Way mini-grants hope to improve Wabash Valley neighborhoods

  • 0
United Way of the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Neighborhoods in the Wabash Valley will see community improvements.

The United Way's Strong Neighborhood Council gave over $60,000 to neighborhood improvement grants.

The program hopes to make neighborhoods safer and more beautiful places.

Projects range from playground improvements to home renovations. Overall there are 14 projects planned.

See the full list below.

  • 3 Sisters Investments Light up Locust St. with The LAB support of exterior lighting and improvements to the LAB.
  • 14th and Chestnut Community Center Playground improvement new mulch, fence, and playground features.
  • Bloomingdale Friends Church Disc Golf Course supports the creation of a new 9-hole disc golf course.
  • Chances and Services for Youth Booker T. Washington Park Splash Pad drainage improvements to the existing splash pad.
  • City of Sullivan Parks Department Sullivan City Park Bandstand renovations including new picture windows and landscaping.
  • Crossroads Disc Golf Club Forest Park Disc Golf Course Renewal support of renovation of disc golf course in Forest Park including new baskets and tee pads.
  • Farrington’s Grove Historical District – Beautification days support for the neighborhoods established beautification day projects.
  • Maryland Community Church Hope Week Neighborhood Repairs beautification and home improvements to 6 elderly, disabled, or low-income homeowners.
  • Poland Community Lions Club Lions Park supports park renovations including revitalizing the basketball court, mulch, and playground improvements.
  • Reach Services Pathways Day Center beautification and landscaping for the new Pathways Day Center 
  • Society of Trash Baggers Love Where you Live provides a lending library for reacher/grabber tools and gloves to support beautification efforts.
  • Town of Mecca Mecca Pride Firehouse beautification with decals and flagpole replacement.
  • Terre Haute Association of Realtors Spencer Park Blacktop Camp supports a one-week summer camp at Spencer Ball Park including family and tournament experiences.
  • Youth Mentor Group of Vigo County YMCA Fairbanks Park beautification project murals, mulch, seating and more around the YMCA and park. 

Recommended for you