United Way kicks of Candyland 2 Half Pot contest

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tickets are now on sale for the Candyland 2 Half Pot, a fundraiser put on by the United Way of Knox County.
The Half Pot winner will get to take home at least $5,000, but could win more as the pot grows.
Participants can take part in the Half Pot draw on June 17. That's at the Riverfront Pavilion from 6 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. You don't need to attend to win the big prize.
At the draw, local celebrities will be there to play games, which will have extra prizes.
Tickets are $50 each. The deadline to get yours is the day of the draw, June 17.
You can get your tickets by heading over to the Old National Bank on 6th Street and the one on Hart Street. Or, go to the First Vincennes Savings Bank on 6th Street or the one on Kimmel Road.
United Way board members are also selling tickets at their office on 316 Main Street in Vincennes.
All money raised will go to different United Way programs that help locals in need.