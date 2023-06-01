 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday
June 2 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain,
Montgomery, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph,
Vermillion, Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson and Jennings.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

United Way kicks of Candyland 2 Half Pot contest

  • Updated
  • 0
United Way awards over $500,000 to five Wabash Valley organizations

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tickets are now on sale for the Candyland 2 Half Pot, a fundraiser put on by the United Way of Knox County.

The Half Pot winner will get to take home at least $5,000, but could win more as the pot grows.

Participants can take part in the Half Pot draw on June 17. That's at the Riverfront Pavilion from 6 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. You don't need to attend to win the big prize.

At the draw, local celebrities will be there to play games, which will have extra prizes.

Tickets are $50 each. The deadline to get yours is the day of the draw, June 17.

You can get your tickets by heading over to the Old National Bank on 6th Street and the one on Hart Street. Or, go to the First Vincennes Savings Bank on 6th Street or the one on Kimmel Road.

United Way board members are also selling tickets at their office on 316 Main Street in Vincennes.

All money raised will go to different United Way programs that help locals in need.

Recommended for you