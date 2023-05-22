United Way in Crawford County continues to ask for help for tornado victims

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of Crawford County still needs your help to get tornado victims back on their feet.
The organization has collected $133,000 in donations. The county has collected an additional $100,000.
That money isn't ready to distribute yet.
If you were affected by the storm, you can sign up to get assistance when it's ready.
Here's what you need to do.
First, register with emergency management. You can do that by calling 618-546-5602.
Next, a trained caseworker will contact you to help analyze and submit your loss.
Then, the caseworker will present your request to an unmet needs committee. It's made up of local volunteers. It will decide how to allocate those funds.
If you'd like to donate to the United Way, click here.