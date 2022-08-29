United Way grants work to help teach financial skills

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Reach Services and Child-Adult Resource Services were both recently awarded money to teach employees financial skills.
The United Way's "Financial Skills at Work" grant was awarded to both organizations to the tune of $77,000.
The grant is a part of the United Way's goal to get 10,000 families "out of financial hardship and into stability.
Reach Services was awarded $52,000 and Child-Adult Resource Services $25,000.
The money will go toward programs teaching employees financial skills like how to improve one's credit score and how to save and invest.