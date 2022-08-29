 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

United Way grants work to help teach financial skills

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Reach Services and Child-Adult Resource Services were both recently awarded money to teach employees financial skills.

The United Way's "Financial Skills at Work" grant was awarded to both organizations to the tune of $77,000.

The grant is a part of the United Way's goal to get 10,000 families "out of financial hardship and into stability.

Reach Services was awarded $52,000 and Child-Adult Resource Services $25,000.

The money will go toward programs teaching employees financial skills like how to improve one's credit score and how to save and invest.

Recommended for you