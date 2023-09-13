United Way gearing up for "Power of the Purse" event

The United Way of the Wabash Valley is getting ready for its Power of the Purse event.
This year's theme is a "book nook". It is a new initiative to add book nooks to spaces in the Wabash Walley where children often spend time with their families.
There are already four reading nooks in laundromats across the Wabash Valley with another one about to be installed.
The program has been so successful that the united way is branching out top other family spaces.
"It initially started where we created these reading nooks in the laundromat spaces where it creates a safe environment, where children can read and learn and interact with their family," said Danielle Isbell, co-executive director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley.
Power of the Purse will take place 3-6 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Hulman Center.
Tickets are on sale now.
Businesses interested in sponsoring a reading nook can call the United Way of the Wabash Valley at 235-6287 or email disbell@uwwv.org.