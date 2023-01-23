United Way donors pick up $10,000 prize

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A lucky donor was surprised with thousands of dollars for supporting a local non-profit's cause.
As an act of appreciation for the community, the United Way and Terre Haute Chevrolet teamed up to award a donor with $10,000.
Three donors were randomly selected for a chance to win the money.
Those three met at Terre Haute Chevrolet to guess which box the prize money was inside.
Rob and Mary Doti were among the three selected but were on vacation at the time.
The Doti's sister-in-law, Kim, went in their place, and luck was on her side.
She says she's glad she did a good job picking out her box as the Doti's have always been a generous couple.'
Kim called the Dotis after winning the big prize. The couple was shocked but very happy to hear the good news.