...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is likely to come in two separate
waves with the first wave focused on south central Indiana in
pre-dawn hours with the second mid morning across north central
Indiana. Snow may be intense at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

United Way donors pick up $10,000 prize

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A lucky donor was surprised with thousands of dollars for supporting a local non-profit's cause.

As an act of appreciation for the community, the United Way and Terre Haute Chevrolet teamed up to award a donor with $10,000.

Three donors were randomly selected for a chance to win the money.

Those three met at Terre Haute Chevrolet to guess which box the prize money was inside.

Rob and Mary Doti were among the three selected but were on vacation at the time.

The Doti's sister-in-law, Kim, went in their place, and luck was on her side.

She says she's glad she did a good job picking out her box as the Doti's have always been a generous couple.'

Kim called the Dotis after winning the big prize. The couple was shocked but very happy to hear the good news.

