 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Today and Friday...June 8th and 9th for all Indiana counties...

Smoke and fine particulate levels are expected to be in the
Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children
and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma,
should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.


For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

United Way creates home buying assistance program

  • Updated
  • 0
Neighborhood

WTHI File Photo, Credit: Chris Essex 

 By Chris Essex

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The tight housing market has driven up costs, making home-buying even more difficult. But a new program will help local families achieve home ownership.

The United Way of the Wabash Valley has created a home down payment assistance program.

Families can apply to receive money to cover a portion of their home costs. The program is in partnership with five participating banks.

It's open to families in Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo Counties in Indiana or Clark County in Illinois.

There are eligibility requirements.

Learn more here. 

Recommended for you