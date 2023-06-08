United Way creates home buying assistance program

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The tight housing market has driven up costs, making home-buying even more difficult. But a new program will help local families achieve home ownership.
The United Way of the Wabash Valley has created a home down payment assistance program.
Families can apply to receive money to cover a portion of their home costs. The program is in partnership with five participating banks.
It's open to families in Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo Counties in Indiana or Clark County in Illinois.
There are eligibility requirements.