United Way awards the Vigo County Juvenile Justice Center grant money

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The United Way of the Wabash Valley has awarded an $8,000 grant to the Vigo County Juvenile Justice Center.
The goal of the center is to provide education and counseling to juveniles in need of guidance. The grant money will help pay for the annual cost of counseling and group programs. Sheriff John Plasse says this was a major need for the center.
"Had this grant not come available we would have to cut some programming out that's the last thing we want to do. Or find another way to pay for it. The United Ways stepped up big time and this will provide a lot of counseling to youth who need it" says Plasse.