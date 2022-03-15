United Way announces new fund to support early childhood educators

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - The United Way of the Wabash Valley has announced the Natalie Pugh Memorial Professional Development Fund to support early childhood educators.
This new fund, named in honor of a dedicated early childhood education advocate and United Way volunteer, will offer financial support to early childhood educators who wish to pursue opportunities being offered by Success By 6 to enhance their knowledge, skills, and practice.
Natalie Pugh was a co-chair of the Success By 6 Impact Council and was integral in the development of the impact council structure and reorganizing the long-standing Success By 6 committee into a council. She devoted her career to promoting high-quality care in the Wabash Valley both in volunteer roles and with her job at Chances and Services for Youth. Natalie passed away in October of 2021.
The Success By 6 Council focuses on promoting healthy early childhood development to ensure children enter school ready to succeed.
Success By 6 currently has two investments that are included in the Natalie Pugh Memorial Professional Development Fund. Over time, Success By 6 will add to and update these professional development opportunities so that it can respond to needs of the profession. The current investments include:
- The Credential Assistance Program (CAP) awards educational incentives to those who complete their credential/degree program utilizing the federally funded and Indiana-administered T.E.A.C.H Early Childhood Scholarship Program or Illinois’s Gateways Scholarship Program. These already-funded programs provide tuition reimbursement to students in the early childhood education field. This CAP funding not only supports and encourages students to complete their education, it also provides an incentive payment to the students’ early childhood education program employers as they support their employees’ efforts to attain their educational goals. The incentive funding ranges from $500 – $1,500 based on the credential or degree type.
- The Professional Development Grants support enrichment opportunities for childcare staff and preschool teachers who provide direct care for young children. The funds cover registration fees for conferences, workshops, classes, etc. that will improve the applicants’ ability to do their job and foster the healthy development of young children. The grant awards range from $30-$150.