United Way announces funding for organizations providing vital community services

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - United Way of the Wabash Valley has announced its annual safety net grant funding opportunity.
The organization is seeking applicants that will help provide vital help to people in the community. Money is available to organizations providing safety net or vital emergency assistance for need in the community.
Safety net programs are programs designed to address immediate needs with emergency assistance such as food, shelter, and/or clothing services.
“Safety net is an investment that United Way makes in the Wabash Valley on a yearly basis. We know that to help individuals and families with their long-term goals we must address their emergency struggles of today. Our hope is that these services will begin a pathway to future success as we work to
build a stronger Wabash Valley,” Dorothy Chambers, the Community Impact Manager of the United Way of the Wabash Valley explained.
The Safety Net grant opportunity is open to any organization providing immediate and emergency assistance of vital needs such as food, shelter, and clothing in the United Way’s six-county service area of Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo in Indiana, and Clark in Illinois.
Organizations interested in applying can do so at uwwv.org/funding. There will be a virtual informational meeting on January 4th at 5:00 PM.
The full application is due on Friday, February 4 at 4 p.m. EST. If you have questions or would like to RSVP to the informational meeting contact Dorothy Chambers at dchambers@uwwv.org or (812) 235-6287.