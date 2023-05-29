 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Monday...May 29 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Marion, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

United States District Attorney takes action to support and empower Victims of federal crimes

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The United States District Attorney hopes to help more victims of federal crimes.

News 10 sat down with Indiana's Southern District Attorney, Zachary Myers.

He says there are several resources available for victims in the state.

The attorney's office can help with counseling, financial support and emergency placements.

Myers says it's vital that Hoosiers know their rights as victims.

"We want to make sure that we're providing you with a safe environment where you can share the information that you need to share with us, so we can do our job. Find the wrongdoers. Hold them accountable. And make sure that they're not doing these things to anybody else or to you anymore," Meyers said.

If you're the victim of a crime, the US District Attorney's office says you should contact "whatever" level of law enforcement you're comfortable with.

