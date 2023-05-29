United States District Attorney takes action to support and empower Victims of federal crimes

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The United States District Attorney hopes to help more victims of federal crimes.
News 10 sat down with Indiana's Southern District Attorney, Zachary Myers.
He says there are several resources available for victims in the state.
The attorney's office can help with counseling, financial support and emergency placements.
Myers says it's vital that Hoosiers know their rights as victims.
"We want to make sure that we're providing you with a safe environment where you can share the information that you need to share with us, so we can do our job. Find the wrongdoers. Hold them accountable. And make sure that they're not doing these things to anybody else or to you anymore," Meyers said.
If you're the victim of a crime, the US District Attorney's office says you should contact "whatever" level of law enforcement you're comfortable with.