United Campus Ministries now part of National Register of Historic Places

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Campus Ministries building is now part of the National Register of Historic Places.
The property sits on 7th Street in Terre Haute, surrounded by the campus of Indiana State University. The UCM building was originally known as the Wesley Foundation Student Center when it was built in 1965. United Campus Ministries now serves students from the four colleges in Vigo County.
The destination recognizes the building's mid-century modern architecture.
The National Register helps protect and preserve historic properties and being on the list opens federal matching grant opportunities.
The campus minister says the designation may make a world of difference.
"Hopefully, this will give us the opportunity to look for funding for programming, our student food pantry, all of the services for activities and things that we do - and not have to focus so much of our the time in getting grants for building repairs," said Rev. Dawn Black.
The Wesley Foundation in Terre Haute was founded in October 1943 and was originally housed at Centenary Methodist Church (now Centenary United Methodist Church) just to the south of UCM’s current location.
In 1960, the foundation purchased the property at 321 N. Seventh St. and arranged to tear down the two-story house there. The United Capital Funds Program of the Northwest Indiana Annual Conference of the Methodist Church supplied more than $104,000 to support construction of the student ministry building. Shelton Hannig Inc. was general construction contractor for the project.
In 1974, the United Campus Christian Fellowship – established by the Disciples of Christ, Presbyterian, United Church of Christ, and Episcopal churches – merged with the Wesley Foundation to form United Campus Ministries.
Rev. Black is set to receive certificates in a ceremony at the Indiana State Fair on Thursday. More celebration is expected as part of Indiana State's homecoming activities this fall.