 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected.

* WHERE...Lawrence, Clay, Owen, Vigo, Knox, Monroe, Greene,
Sullivan, Martin and Daviess Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Unique restaurant to open in Haute City Center

  • Updated
  • 0
3.14 restaurant.bmp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new unique restaurant is coming to Haute City Center.

3.14 is the latest addition to the mall. The restaurant specializes in tasty pies, but other items too. The menu will also include Po Boys, Philly Cheesesteaks, and Horseshoe fries. The fries are similar to loaded french fries.

Owners said they hope to bring some new flavors and food to the area.

"Not a lot of people in Terre Haute know what a horseshoe is," Bobbie Jackson, a co-owner said. "It's something that is easy and quick and people are going to love it. I mean who doesn't love loaded fries and pie."

3.14 will have its grand opening Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the mall's food court.

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

Recommended for you