Unique restaurant to open in Haute City Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new unique restaurant is coming to Haute City Center.
3.14 is the latest addition to the mall. The restaurant specializes in tasty pies, but other items too. The menu will also include Po Boys, Philly Cheesesteaks, and Horseshoe fries. The fries are similar to loaded french fries.
Owners said they hope to bring some new flavors and food to the area.
"Not a lot of people in Terre Haute know what a horseshoe is," Bobbie Jackson, a co-owner said. "It's something that is easy and quick and people are going to love it. I mean who doesn't love loaded fries and pie."
3.14 will have its grand opening Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the mall's food court.