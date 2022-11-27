Unique Boutique set to open next week!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is a new boutique in town, and it is quite unique...literally!
The Unique Boutique in Terre Haute is getting ready to open!
Three separate small business owners joined together to make it happen! All items up for sale are hand-made crafts!
The goal is to help other aspiring business owners get their start too. Vendors bring their items to be sold at the boutique!
One of the owners says it is a dream come true!
"The three of us set up at the Covered Bridge (festival), and we set up beside each other and we joked and said 'hey let's buy a store' and it blossomed very quickly and here we are," co-owner Jacqie Tryon said.
The store's grand opening is December 3. It will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There will be refreshments and raffle prizes!