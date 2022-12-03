Unique Boutique officially open for business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute is home to a new boutique, and it is quite unique!
The Unique Boutique is officially open for business! The grand opening was Saturday.
It is the combination of three separate business owners and their products! The boutique provides a space for other vendors too!
All of the items up for sale are hand-made. This includes anything from woodwork to beard balms to homemade fudge.
One of the owners says she is happy to give other creatives this opportunity!
"We want to give those people a chance to have a spot that we didn't get to have -- loading everything up, going to an event, unloading, unpacking. It is a lot," Co-owner Mila Smith said.
There is something for both men and women! The boutique is located at 4002 South 7th Street.
The holiday season is a great time to check it out! You can learn more here.