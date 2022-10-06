Union Hospital in Clinton shows off new space that will help more people receive care

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Hospital in Clinton opens new lab and pulmonary rehabilitation spaces
Union Hospital in Clinton had a big day on Thursday.
That's because it held its grand opening for its new lab and pulmonary rehabilitation spaces.
Thanks to the small rural hospital improvement program, Covid-19 testing and mitigation grant funding.
The extra space will help reduce the spread of Covid-19 by encouraging social distancing.
It will also help serve more patients. The space used to have room for two or three patients at a time; now, it has room for closer to 10.