Union Hospital in Clinton shows off new space that will help more people receive care

  • Updated
CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Hospital in Clinton opens new lab and pulmonary rehabilitation spaces

Union Hospital in Clinton had a big day on Thursday.

That's because it held its grand opening for its new lab and pulmonary rehabilitation spaces.

Thanks to the small rural hospital improvement program, Covid-19 testing and mitigation grant funding.

The extra space will help reduce the spread of Covid-19 by encouraging social distancing.

It will also help serve more patients. The space used to have room for two or three patients at a time; now, it has room for closer to 10.