Union Health updates COVID-19 policy

Union Health is committed to remaining nimble as it pertains to the changing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recommendations and regulations continue to evolve as the COVID-19 pandemic inches toward endemic status.
Recently, the Department of Health and Human Services lifted the federal mandate for health care workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Following the announcement, several other entities followed suit.
In response and effective immediately, Union Health will also revise its policy to lift the mandate for COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment or requirement to provide services within the health system.
The COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to several other public health interventions, has been a valuable tool and served to keep both staff and patients safe by reducing transmission.
Union Health will continue to strongly encourage all employees, volunteers, students, vendors and providers to remain up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccination to preserve the safe environment created with the mandate.