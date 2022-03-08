Union Health Foundation presents $1 million check to Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Health Foundation presented a check for $1 million to Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute -- making it the largest in campus history.
Ivy Tech is home to the state's No. 1-ranked program for associate degrees in nursing.
This gift will help support its school of nursing and health care programs. The goal of this partnership is to further develop the Wabash Valley workforce.
Ivy Tech recipients say this is transformational.
"I feel like I just hit the jackpot honestly -- it's just so exciting.
Just for the Ivy Tech campus...the trust that Union Health has in us, we're just so thankful and excited," Ivy Tech Chancellor Lea Anne Crooks said.
Eighty-five percent of Ivy Tech graduates stay and work in West Central Indiana.