Union Health Foundation Awards 31 Scholarships

Union Health Foundation awarded 31 scholarships totaling $41,000 to 28 students from the Wabash Valley for the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year. Recipients were honored during a ceremony at Union Hospital on Tuesday.
Since its founding in 1985, the Foundation has awarded over $800,000 to nearly 700 local students seeking careers in nursing, physical therapy, respiratory therapy, medical research, pharmacy, athletic training, and other academic majors.
This year’s recipients included 19 nursing students and seven seeking health sciences or healthcare-related degrees.
Thanks to generous gifts from the H. Ingrid Stoelting estate and additional contributions to existing funds, Union Health Foundation increased its scholarship distribution by $13,500 and expects it to rise 50 percent over the next two to three years.
Additionally, this year, three new scholarship funds were established in memory of Dr. Randy Stevens and Sally Zuel, and long-time hospital legal counsel, Curt Wilkinson, to be awarded in future years.
This year's recipients were:
Kristoffer Antonio of Ivy Tech Community College, pursuing an associate degree in nursing, received the Wanita I. and Ernest E Hinshaw Nursing Education Scholarship
Natalie Bell of Indiana State University, pursuing a bachelor's in nursing, received the Dr. CN Combs Memorial Nursing Scholarship
Conner Bray of Terre Haute North Vigo High School, attending Indiana University pursuing a bachelor's in education, received the Margaret Carroll Scholarship
Brianna Cobb of Dugger Union Community Schools, attending Saint Mary of the Woods College pursuing a bachelor's in nursing, received the Century Club Health Careers Scholarship and the Eleanor N. Royse Health Careers Scholarship
Kalli Crouch of South Vermillion High School, attending Indiana State University, pursuing a bachelor's in biology/pre-dental, received the Beulah McDonald Healthcare Scholarship
Avery Cunningham of Indiana State University, pursuing a bachelor's in nursing, received the H. Ingrid Stoelting, RN, Endowed Scholarship for Nursing
Jaycee Dyer of Indiana State University, pursuing a bachelor's in nursing, received the Union Health Foundation Scholarship
Maci Easton of Ball State University, pursuing a bachelor's in nursing, received the Union Health Foundation Scholarship
Kylie Ferguson of Terre Haute South Vigo High School, attending Purdue University, pursuing a bachelor's in nursing, received the Gertrude & Ralph Horton Grants-In-Aid for Nursing Education Scholarship
Jessica Griffin of Ivy Tech Community College, pursuing an associate in nursing, received the Michele Pantle Memorial Nursing Scholarship
Abigail Harrison of Terre Haute North Vigo High School, attending Indiana State University, pursuing a master's in nursing/nurse practitioner, received the Gladys N Marvel, RN, and Cecil B Marvel Memorial Nursing Scholarship
Brett Hixon of South Vermillion High School, attending Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, pursuing a bachelor's in computer science, received the Margaret Carroll Scholarship
Polet Horsley of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, pursuing a bachelor's in nursing and kinesiology, received the H. Ingrid Stoelting, RN, Endowed Scholarship for Nursing
Megan Hylman of Western Governors University, pursuing a bachelor's in nursing, received the Gertrude & Ralph Horton Grants-In-Aid for Nursing Education Scholarship
Dock Ison of North Central High School, attending Indiana State University, pursuing a bachelor's in biology, received the Union Health Foundation Scholarship
Abigail Jaeger of Indiana State University, pursuing a bachelor's in nursing, received the Mary K Holvey-Aust Nursing Scholarship and the Gertrude & Ralph Horton Grants-In-Aid for Nursing Education Scholarship
ChristynaKiesel of Indiana University, pursuing a medical doctorate in occupational therapy, received the Frank & Linda Shelton Scholarship
Presley King of Lakeview College, pursuing a bachelor's in nursing, received the Wanita I & Ernest E Hinshaw Nursing Education Scholarship
Avery Lasecki of West Vigo High School, attending Indiana State University, pursuing a bachelor's in Nursing, received the Erin Bird Isles Memorial Health Careers Scholarship
Emma Norman of Parke Heritage High School, attending Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, pursuing a bachelor's in nursing, received the Century Club Health Careers Scholarship
Benjamin Ross of Illinois State University, pursuing a bachelor's in biology, received the Century Club Health Careers Scholarship
Lilian Stahl of Shakamak Jr-Sr High School, attending the University of Southern Indiana, pursuing a bachelor's in nursing, received the Gladys N. Marvel, R.N. and Cecil B. Marvel Memorial Nursing Scholarship
Cheyenne Stewart of the University of Notre Dame, pursuing a bachelor's in neuroscience and behavior, received the John C & Jennie Figg Health Careers Scholarship
Aubrey Switzer of Terre Haute South Vigo High School, attending Indiana State University, pursuing a bachelor's in nursing, received the Gladys N Marvel, RN, and Cecil B Marvel Memorial Nursing Scholarship
Patricia Trammel of Indiana State University, pursuing a bachelor's in nursing, received the BurnitaLaybold Hershfield Nursing Scholarship and the Gertrude & Ralph Horton Grants-In-Aid for Nursing Education Scholarship
Avery Wiltermood of Sullivan High School, attending Mount Saint Joseph University, pursuing a bachelor's in health and exercise science, received the Union Health Foundation Scholarships
Kierstin Winkler of West Vigo High School, attending Indiana State University, pursuing a bachelor's in nursing, received the Amanda Pugh Memorial Nursing Scholarship
Jaren Woodard of Purdue University, pursuing a doctorate in pharmacy, received the Margaret Carroll Scholarship