Union Health drops mask mandate

  Updated
Arnold, Scott

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Workers at Union Health get to do something they haven't been able to do since 2020 - go to work maskless.

That's according to a letter sent to Union Health workers Thursday.

It says, "effective immediately, the universal masking requirement is lifted."

It says some hospital areas will need to continue to mask up based on patient care needs.

What does this mean for visitors and people in the hospital? Masks will be optional - unless you have symptoms or tested positive for Covid-19.

