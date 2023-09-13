Union Health CEO: All Regional Hospital employees will be offered a job with same or comparable pay

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials with Union Health said Wednesday that they have entered an agreement to purchase Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

According to a statement from Union Health, all services through Regional will continue as normal through the transition.

In the written statement from Union Health's CEO, Steve Holman says, "We are grateful for what the future holds as Regional team members join Union Health in serving the Wabash Valley. Regional has a long standing and positive presence in our community and, together, we are excited about the opportunity to further improve access to innovative, quality health care in order to lead our community members to their best health and wellness."

Holman said in a Wednesday afternoon press conference that all Regional employees, around 600 people, will be offered a job with the same or comparable pay.

The Chief Medical Officer of Union Health says she believes this acquisition will provide more choice in the long-run for patients.

"For physicians, I think this is going to give us a great opportunity to increase our collaboration.... work together in a different way," Dr. Rebecca Lynch said.

See the full statement from Union Health below.

"With the goal of improving the quality of and access to health services, a definitive agreement has been reached for Terre Haute Regional Hospital to join Union Health through an acquisition. This also includes the hospital’s related businesses, physician clinic operations and outpatient services.

Pending standard regulatory review and approval, both parties will immediately begin the integration process.

Terre Haute Regional Hospital will continue operations with no intention of interruptions throughout the transition. Patients and community members should know that both Terre Haute Regional Hospital and Union Health will continue to have access to their providers without disruption of care.

Terre Haute Regional Hospital joining Union Health is a great opportunity for Terre Haute and Wabash Valley residents. Together we can significantly impact the health and wellness of our community. Our proactive vision to deliver compassionate health care of the highest quality remains as important today as it ever has. Our heightened focus on the health of our community will incorporate improved access to care, health outcome initiatives and continued emphasis on the quality of care. This includes access to primary and preventative care, along with access to robust medical services that include behavioral health, cardiovascular, oncology, neuroscience, women’s and children's health and orthopedic services.

A dedicated team from Union Health’s human resources department will be working with Terre Haute Regional Hospital employees to begin answering transition questions and extending job offers.

In a written statement from Terre Haute Regional Hospital CEO, Mark Casanova said:

“Terre Haute Regional Hospital and Union Health, both of which have long traditions of caring for residents of the Wabash Valley with compassion and excellence, have entered into an agreement by which the two hospitals will work together to advance comprehensive healthcare in this area. We believe the services offered by Terre Haute Regional Hospital and Union Health complement each other and will bring a more-unified approach to care that best serves families of the Wabash Valley – better together. In the meantime, we continue to focus on providing our patients with the high-quality care for which we are known.”

News 10 obtained a letter to Regional Hospital staff from Casanova. You can read that full letter below.