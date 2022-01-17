Union Health announces a new set of visitor restrictions for hospitals and other facilities

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Health says it will make visitation changes to its Terre Haute and Clinton hospitals.
These changes start on Tuesday, January 17.
For all people visiting either hospital
- Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Visitor must be 18 years or older.
- Visitors are required to wear a mask at all times
Visiting a non-COVID-19 patient
- One (1) designated visitor, including the Emergency Room.
- One (1) visitor permitted in the waiting room.
- Two (2) visitors – parents ONLY in the NICU/Pediatrics.
- Two (2) designated visitors for Labor Room and Mother/Baby.
- One (1) designated visitor for outpatient testing.
- Two (2) parents may accompany underage child for testing.
Visitors permitted to accompany vulnerable patients only, ie: patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, cognitive impairments – including dementia, Down Syndrome, autism, victims of sexual battery – including an advocate present during a medical forensic exam.
Visiting a patient suspected or confirmed with COVID-19
- One (1) designated visitor permitted for most patients.
Virtual visit options are available for all patients. Speak to your nurse for details.
All visitors will not be permitted multiple trips or visits in a single day.
Restrictions for all Union Medical Group and Convenient Care locations
Visitors are required to wear a mask at all times – NO EXCEPTIONS.
- One (1) visitor permitted in waiting room and exam room.
- Two (2) visitors – parents or legal guardian ONLY in Pediatrics.
- Two (2) designated visitors in OB.
- One (1) designated visitor for outpatient testing.
- Two (2) parents may accompany underage child for testing.
Visitors permitted to accompany vulnerable patients only at any Union Health locations, ie: patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, cognitive impairments – including dementia, Down Syndrome, autism, victims of sexual battery – including an advocate present during a medical forensic exam.