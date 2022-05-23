Union Health and Red Cross to host blood drive - here are the details

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United States continues to deal with a critical blood shortage.
Some blood drives earlier in the year saw cancelations due to weather.
Now, Union Health is hosting a blood drive to help boost supplies. A three-day blood drive is happening this week.
The American Red Cross will be set up in the lower level of the Union Medical Office Building in Terre Haute. That's building number eight.
It's happening during different time slots on Tuesday from 8 A.M. to 2 P..M, Wednesday from 10 A.M to 4 P.M. and Thursday from noon to 6 P.M.