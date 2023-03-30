Union chapter at Eastern Illinois University prepares for possible strike starting next week

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTHI) - The Eastern Illinois University chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois is preparing for a possible strike over labor negotiations.
In a statement, Eastern Illinois University announced it had received a Ten-Day Notice of Intent to Strike from the University Professionals of Illinois, Local 4100, IFT-AFT (UPI) on March 24. It allows members of the organization to strike after April 4 if the parties cannot reach agreement at the bargaining table.
The organization represents tenured and tenure-track instructors, annually-contracted staff and faculty, and academic support employees. The group's negotiations started about one year ago with a couple dozen proposals.
WTHI-TV spoke with Jennifer Stringfellow, the chapter president. Stringfellow said the biggest remaining sticking points are salaries and workload. She told WTHI-TV the university wants more hours for less salary. Stringfellow said members understood challenges at the university brought by the pandemic, but that they weren't living under those conditions any longer.
Stringfellow said the latest offers were too far off the group's expectations, which is something the university also referenced in its statement.
"Throughout negotiations, the University has bargained in good faith in an effort to meet UPI’s demands as well as control the cost of higher education for EIU students," wrote EIU in its statement. "Although the parties have reached agreement on several key issues such as parental leave, clarifying the sabbatical language, and are endeavoring to create a potential new promotion pathway for certain employees, the University and UPI remain far apart on economic issues."
Without the labor of the union members, Stringfellow said the university looks very different. She said the members respect their profession and their students, but that it's important for them to stand up for themselves.
Stringfellow said the first planned strike day is next Thursday. There is an all-day meeting set for Monday. Stringfellow told WTHI-TV the organization hopes to come to an agreement with the university. The university also shared a hopeful end result in its statement.
"Despite these challenges, the University remains hopeful that through good faith negotiations a strike may be avoided. The University is committed to negotiating a fair contract that recognizes the dedication and needs of our faculty and staff while ensuring the University's long-term financial health and the continued provision of the high-quality education our students deserve," wrote the university.