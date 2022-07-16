Union Baptist Church celebrates 200 years of serving the community

 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Vigo County
through 1115 PM EDT...

At 1037 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Dennison, or near Terre Haute, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Terre Haute.

This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 1 and 9, and between
mile markers 14 and 16.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local church is celebrating a huge milestone all weekend long!

The Union Baptist Church in Terre Haute is embarking on 200 years of preaching, teaching, and serving!

The church was established back in 1822 -- it was the second church established in all of Vigo County.

Mayor Duke Bennett and Senator John Ford attended the dignitary breakfast on Saturday, where the mayor gave a proclamation.

Other activities planned for the weekend included an ice cream social, a concert by the Ball Brothers, and a cake walk.

All of the proceeds from the cake walk go towards purchasing shoes for children with the 14th and Chestnut Ministry.

Organizers say it's all about honoring those who have served in the past and present.

"It's good to have some fellowship with each other, and we've brought back some old members that have been away for a long time. We're bringing them back and having fellowship with them and meeting with them again. It is just exciting," Pastor Rod Maris said.

The public is invited for coffee, donuts, and Sunday worship at the church starting at 10:30 a.m.

