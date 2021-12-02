Union and Regional decline to comment on possible acquisition following letters to staff

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are working on learning more about a letter sent to employees at both Union Health and Regional Hospital.
Union told employees in the letter they are in conversations with Regional Hospital "about an opportunity that will lead the Wabash Valley to its best health and wellness."
We've heard unconfirmed rumors about a possible acquisition of Regional Hospital by Union Health. The letter does not mention any acquisition. It only confirms the two companies are in talks.
Terre Haute Regional Hospital sent a similar letter to workers confirming ongoing talks.
We've reached out to both Union and Regional representatives. So far, both sides have not commented.
See the letter sent to Union Health employees below.