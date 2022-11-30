Undercover FBI agent to share his story with the Wabash Valley

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the opportunity to hear the story and journey of an undercover FBI agent next week.
Project Never Broken is welcoming Giovanni Rocco to the Vigo County Historical Center next Wednesday.
Rocco was the FBI undercover agent at the center of several federal operations. This included Operation Charlie Horse.
In his book, "Giovanni's Ring," and upcoming keynote with the public, he will share what life looks like as an undercover agent and the phycological and physiological struggles that come with it.
"When you live literally a double life it becomes like mental gymnastics to try to keep each of those straight," Shelly Klingerman, the executive director of Project Never Broken, said. "They sacrifice a lot to do the job and they are still willing to do it. It's a really good way to get a perspective of what doing the job is like but hearing it through some really interesting stories."
Giovanni's Ring Keynote is open to the public. This will be on Wednesday, December 7, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Vigo County Historical Center.
It's $25 per person and proceeds will benefit Project Never Broken.
There will also be additional sessions for law enforcement officers, military, first responders, and their spouses. The "Surviving the Job: Stress, Trauma and Substance Abuse in Law Enforcement" presentations will happen on December 7 and 8.
The first session will be on December 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and the second session will be on December 8 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
To register and learn more, click here.