Umpires work to stay safe with high temperatures

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In spots, umpires are relied on to always make the right call, but when the heat strikes with high temperatures, there is no room for error.
News 10 talked with a local umpire whose biggest competition is the heat.
After 32 years of umpiring, Bill Jones has called it all while battling the heat. He explained how umpires could carry 15 to 25 extra pounds of gear.
Because of this, umpires are prone to heat-related health risks.
"You go out on the field, and it may only be 95 (degrees), but with the heat index, it can be 110. And there is times where, you know, you are working a game that it may take four hours to do a game," Jones said.
The Indiana Department of Health recommends avoiding outdoor activity when extreme heat is expected.
For Jones, that is just another day at the diamond. Unfortunately, the heat has gotten the best of him in the past.
"There's another time, incident, I was doing an all-star game at Indiana State. A kid threw a pitch. I didn't even see the pitch, I blacked out, and I went down. I ended up getting helped off the field and went into the dugout," Jones told News 10.
He said since the incident; protective gear has taken a step forward. Among other things, chest protectors can hold gel cooling pads that stay cold for up to four hours to keep body temperature down.
Jones says it takes more than just the gear - it takes preparation.
Health experts say the best way for everyone to stay safe in high temperatures is to hydrate regularly, schedule frequent breaks, and wear protective clothing.