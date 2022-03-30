Ukrainian members of parliament say Russia peace talks are not real

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream, and on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton.  Flooding on the Wabash River is expected
to be prolonged by the upcoming rainfall, extending the end time to
Monday afternoon.  Flooding on the White River is not expected to
impacted to the degree the Wabash will be by the upcoming
precipitation, keeping the end date on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.2 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream, and on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton.  Flooding on the Wabash River is expected
to be prolonged by the upcoming rainfall, extending the end time to
Monday afternoon.  Flooding on the White River is not expected to
impacted to the degree the Wabash will be by the upcoming
precipitation, keeping the end date on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday /10:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ the stage
was 16.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning to a crest of 17.5 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Ukrainian members of parliament say Russia peace talks are not real

  • 0
Ukrainian members of parliament say Russia peace talks are not real

(CNN) -- A delegation of Ukrainian lawmakers visiting Washington, DC, on Wednesday said they believe Russia is just using peace talks with Ukraine as a "smokescreen" for their forces to regroup and re-strategize in Ukraine.

"At this particular moment, these peace negotiations are far from real negotiations," Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, who chairs Ukraine's Parliamentary Committee on Integration of Ukraine to the European Union, told a small group of reporters at a roundtable hosted by the German Marshall Fund think tank.

"Definitely, I think that Putin is using this as a smokescreen, buying time to regroup ... and sending false, lying messages to the whole world," she said.

"We feel these are not real peace talks at this point," said MP Anastasia Radina, who heads the parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy. "We feel that what Russia is doing is trying to save face. They say they are withdrawing troops from Kiev region. That's not true for one simple reason. They're not withdrawing. ... They were kicked (out)."

Radina said there is only "one way out of the war, and that is for Ukraine to win."

Their remarks came one day after the Russian Ministry of Defense said that it had decided to "drastically reduce hostilities" around Kyiv and Chernihiv. US officials, including President Joe Biden, remain skeptical of the announcement.

"We'll see," Biden said on Tuesday when asked about Russia's claims. "I don't read anything into it until I see what their actions are. We'll see if they follow through on what they're suggesting."

More weapons needed

The all-female Ukrainian delegation -- men between the ages of 18-60 are not allowed to leave Ukraine amid the war -- traveled to Washington this week primarily, they say, to ask American lawmakers and administration officials for more military support, which they said is still falling far short of Ukraine's needs.

"Proper action for Ukraine right now, for support to Ukraine right now, would be weaponry," Radina said. "Ukraine is constantly asking for weaponry and not only defensive weaponry, but also offensive weaponry. In our situation, this distinction between defensive and offensive is, frankly speaking, humiliating. In our situation, all weapons are defensive because we are defending our lands."

Radina reiterated that Ukraine needs fighter jets, "because this is how we can actually stop bombings. ... And as of now this is the issue on the table, and while it is on the table, people will continue suffering."

"Our 'humanitarian aid' is weapons," said MP Maria Ionova. "Because to minimize these victims and casualties, we have to defend our air. Freedom has to be armed. And that is why our main message here is please, help us to defend our future and the future of the democratic world."

'Neutrality is not an option for Ukraine'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signaled that Ukraine might be willing to forgo NATO membership and commit to neutrality if the West provides Ukraine with solid security guarantees. But such a move would have to be put to a referendum -- and Klympush-Tsintsadze indicated that anything short of NATO membership should be rejected.

"Neutrality is not an option for Ukraine," she said. "I want everybody to understand we were non-aligned. We were a non-bloc country back in 2014. It did not preclude Putin from attacking us at that point. And it did not preclude him from grabbing part of our territory. So it will not stop him. Even if we write on all the papers, all over, that we are neutral. He just is not interested in us existing as such."

Radina echoed those comments, saying that "absolute neutrality is not an option for Ukraine," because Russia will always border the country and aim to "obliterate" Ukraine from the map.

"So yes, we are looking for workable security guarantees and not just another Budapest Memorandum," she said.

The UK, US, and Russia signed that memorandum -- which was supposed to prohibit those countries from using military force against Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan -- in exchange for them giving up their nuclear weapons.

Zelensky told the Munich Security Conference last month that Ukraine "has tried three times" since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea, "to convene consultations with the guarantor states of the Budapest Memorandum. Three times without success."

Recommended for you