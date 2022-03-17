Uber and Lyft are offering fuel surcharges and cash back offers for workers. Is it enough?

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock (10763689j) Kasey St. John connects with a driver at the Rideshare Lot at LAX as Uber and Lyft drivers held a moving rally as part of a statewide day of action to demand that both ride-hailing companies follow California law and grant drivers "basic employee rights" and to "denounce the corporations' efforts to avoid their responsibilities to workers." Uber and Lyft threatened to suspend services in California Thursday night but a court granted Uber and Left a stay to a preliminary injunction requiring both rideshare companies to reclassify their drivers as employees, meaning the rideshare companies will not suspend service in California tonight as they threatened. Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in LAX Airport, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times Uber and Lyft drivers with the Mobile Workers Alliance held a moving rally as part of a statewide day of action to demand that both ride-hailing companies follow California law and grant drivers "basic employee rights" and to "denounce the corporations' ef