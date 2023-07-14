 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

U.S. Senator from Indiana leads effort for more transparency when it comes to UFOs

  • Updated
  • 0
US government tracking more than 650 potential UFO cases, Pentagon says

The US government is tracking more than 650 cases of potential UFO cases.

 US Navy

A U.S. Senator from the Hoosier state is one of three on Capitol Hill leading a bipartisan effort to declassify documents related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, or UAPs.

An Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena is what many previously knew as a UFO.

According to Senator Todd Young's (R-Ind.) office, he joined New York Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) to lead an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act and UAP Disclosure Act of 2023.

The goal is to increase transparency when it comes to UAPs. Young's office says the legislation would have the National Archives and Records Administration create a collection of records that would be known as the UAP Records Collection and direct every government office to identify which records would fall into the collection.

The NDAA will go to the Senate floor next week.

"The American people deserve transparency on all issues related to UAPs. Our bipartisan effort will protect and better organize government materials related to UAPs and promote disclosure of this information," Young said in a written statement.

US intelligence community releases long-awaited UFO report
Key lawmaker warns at UFO hearing: 'Unidentified aerial phenomena are a potential national security threat'
NASA is assembling a team to gather data on unidentifiable events in the sky
US government tracking more than 650 potential UFO cases, Pentagon says
US government has received more than 350 new UFO reports

"The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena. We are not only working to declassify what the government has previously learned about these phenomena but to create a pipeline for future research to be made public," Schumer said in the release.

The release goes on to say, if passed, the legislation would create an independent UAP Records Review Board. That board would decide if a UAP record should be released publically.

It also gives the federal government eminent domain over "any and all recovered technologies of unknown origin and biological evidence of non-human intelligence" that is in a person's possession.

It's worth noting if the review board approves the release of documents, the President can still overturn the decision.

Recommended for you