U.S. Senator from Indiana leads effort for more transparency when it comes to UFOs

A U.S. Senator from the Hoosier state is one of three on Capitol Hill leading a bipartisan effort to declassify documents related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, or UAPs.

An Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena is what many previously knew as a UFO.

According to Senator Todd Young's (R-Ind.) office, he joined New York Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) to lead an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act and UAP Disclosure Act of 2023.

The goal is to increase transparency when it comes to UAPs. Young's office says the legislation would have the National Archives and Records Administration create a collection of records that would be known as the UAP Records Collection and direct every government office to identify which records would fall into the collection.

The NDAA will go to the Senate floor next week.

"The American people deserve transparency on all issues related to UAPs. Our bipartisan effort will protect and better organize government materials related to UAPs and promote disclosure of this information," Young said in a written statement.

"The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena. We are not only working to declassify what the government has previously learned about these phenomena but to create a pipeline for future research to be made public," Schumer said in the release.

The release goes on to say, if passed, the legislation would create an independent UAP Records Review Board. That board would decide if a UAP record should be released publically.

It also gives the federal government eminent domain over "any and all recovered technologies of unknown origin and biological evidence of non-human intelligence" that is in a person's possession.

It's worth noting if the review board approves the release of documents, the President can still overturn the decision.