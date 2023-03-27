U.S. Highway 40 and Baystown Road to be closed for next five months, plan your commute

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Clinton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, Covington,
Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near Seymour on
the East Fork White River, is starting to develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Monday night. On the Wabash, near Covington, on the White,
approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching
Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Monday /8:30 PM EDT Monday/ the stage was 20.0
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CDT Monday /8:30 PM EDT Monday/ was 20.1
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.3
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 19.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Monday was 19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

U.S. Highway 40 and Baystown Road to be closed for next five months, plan your commute

  • Updated
  • 0

CLARK COUNTY, IL. (WTHI) - Drivers in Clark County, Illinois need to get ready for a lengthy road project beginning April 3.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced U.S. Highway 40 and Baystown Road will be closing for bridge repairs for the next five months.

Westbound traffic will be able to turn onto Baystown Road, and eastbound traffic will be able to go no further than Arbuckle Road.

Clark County Sheriff Bill Brown says the state is replacing the entire bridge. He says IDOT has issued some alternate routes for drivers.

"The state has an alternate detour route, and it's to take 1-70. That's what we want them to do -- take that alternate detour route that the state is suggesting and recommending," Clark County Sheriff Bill Brown said.

Sheriff Brown says taking 1-70 will be safer for local residents because the county roads are very narrow and windy. Plus, the surrounding county roads are heavily populated.

Sheriff Brown says his biggest concern is drivers speeding through the residential neighborhoods.

"I really am truly concerned about people out walking their animals, their pets, their children out riding their bicycles...they're out for a walk on a sunny afternoon. I'm worried about people getting struck by motorists," Sheriff Clark said.

He says the state has a designated route for a reason, and drivers should start planning their commutes now.

"The county roads (by state law) are 55 miles per hour. However, that's just too fast. If a person thinks they have to take these routes, I would implore them to slow down," Sheriff Clark said.

Sheriff Brown says drivers need to allow extra time for travel.