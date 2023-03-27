U.S. Highway 40 and Baystown Road to be closed for next five months, plan your commute

CLARK COUNTY, IL. (WTHI) - Drivers in Clark County, Illinois need to get ready for a lengthy road project beginning April 3.
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced U.S. Highway 40 and Baystown Road will be closing for bridge repairs for the next five months.
Westbound traffic will be able to turn onto Baystown Road, and eastbound traffic will be able to go no further than Arbuckle Road.
Clark County Sheriff Bill Brown says the state is replacing the entire bridge. He says IDOT has issued some alternate routes for drivers.
"The state has an alternate detour route, and it's to take 1-70. That's what we want them to do -- take that alternate detour route that the state is suggesting and recommending," Clark County Sheriff Bill Brown said.
Sheriff Brown says taking 1-70 will be safer for local residents because the county roads are very narrow and windy. Plus, the surrounding county roads are heavily populated.
Sheriff Brown says his biggest concern is drivers speeding through the residential neighborhoods.
"I really am truly concerned about people out walking their animals, their pets, their children out riding their bicycles...they're out for a walk on a sunny afternoon. I'm worried about people getting struck by motorists," Sheriff Clark said.
He says the state has a designated route for a reason, and drivers should start planning their commutes now.
"The county roads (by state law) are 55 miles per hour. However, that's just too fast. If a person thinks they have to take these routes, I would implore them to slow down," Sheriff Clark said.
Sheriff Brown says drivers need to allow extra time for travel.