U.S. Farm Bill up for renewal; could affect SNAP benefits

UNITED STATES (WTHI)- After talks around the debt ceiling end, lawmakers will need to pass another bill.
The U.S. Farm Bill is up for renewal this year. This bill is renewed every five years. It maps out what kind of crops can be planted and provides disaster relief for farmers. It also provides money to rural communities for different projects, like expanding internet access.
The bill also sets aside dollars and places regulations on SNAP benefits.
Emily Weikert Bryant is the Executive Director of Feeding Indiana's Hungry. She said lawmakers could look at changing how benefits are calculated and the application process. But, she hopes they look at increasing how much families receive.
"Benefits that folks are receiving only amount to six dollars per person per day," she said. "That doesn't take long for that to run out."
Bryant's hopes may come true.
Indiana Farm Bureau's National Affairs Coordinator Brantley Seifers said the new farm bill is projected to be $1.5 trillion. The SNAP program could receive $1.2 trillion of that.
"There's a lot of things that go into that number," he said. "Inflation is definitely one of them. Formulas change how the number is totaled. At the end of the day, the fight is going to come down to the dollars."
Whether or not SNAP will increase or even decrease is still up for debate amongst lawmakers.
Recently, close to 300,000 Hoosiers were fed by SNAP. Bryant hopes that lawmakers will give and not take away from this needed resource. She also hopes it continues to support the farmers who feed America.
"The farm bill and all of the elements of it is designed to make our nation's agriculture economy and our farms sustainable," she said. "So, they can continue to feed not just Americans, but the whole world."
The current farm bill expires at the end of September. A new bill could be signed into law shortly after that.