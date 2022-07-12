U.S. Court of Appeals vacates judgments involving Indiana abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals vacated judgments involving Indiana abortion laws.
The decision involved the ongoing case "Whole Woman's Health Alliance V. Rokita." Todd Rokita is Indiana's attorney general.
The previous order barred laws from taking effect, but that was before the recent Supreme Court ruling.
The laws set minimum facility requirements for surgical and chemical abortion clinics. They require medical personnel to advise women that human physical life begins at fertilization.
Rokita feels the move protects unborn children and the health of their mothers.