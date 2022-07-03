U.S. Air Force band back on tour after two years

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - The United States Air Force Band is on tour, its first stop was right next door in Paris, Illinois.
The United States Air Force band hasn't toured in more than two years.
The concert band and singing sergeants was made up of more than 70 folks. More than 1,000 people showed up to Paris High School to hear their patriotic tunes.
"In the Air Force we honor inspire and connect and this is the connect part of our mission where we get to go out and represent all of the excellence that is the Air Force through the universal language of music," says 1st Lieutenant Brandon R. Hults.
Master Sergeant Brooke Emery plays a woodwind instrument. She's happy she gets to serve her country in this way.
"I play the clarinet I've been in the band for the past 19 years so I've made a career out of being in the Air Force and serving with the United State Air Force band in Washington D.C."
She adds music and serving coincide really well.
She says a lot of folks serve in dangerous locations defending our freedom and she represents that to those at home.
"I'm really fortunate because I get to represent the 640 thousand active duty guard and reserve airmen I get to bring a piece of their excellence to the citizens of the United States and speak on their behalf about the brave things that they are doing."
The tour also celebrates our nation's independence and the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force.
"For me, it's the ability to be able to celebrate 75 years of air power we still are the greatest air force in the country and our ability, especially as a musician to be able to carry that and celebrate that with our fellow Americans around the country is a really special thing."
The next stop on the tour is Mt Vernon. They will end in Kentucky.