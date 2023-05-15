U.S. 40 closure catches Illinois drivers off-guard

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office is saying drivers will not be able to get into West Terre Haute from Illinois by using a well-traveled road for a while.
The office says it learned Monday, that U.S. Highway 40 is closed starting just east of North Dunlap Rd to the state line.
It'll be this way for the next six to seven weeks. Deputies say state workers will be making a cross-over onto 40 for I-70, westbound traffic. This is so they can repair the damaged bridge.
The office notes no entity in Clark County was made aware of this traffic change until Monday. They say this is why there was no warning to drivers ahead of time.