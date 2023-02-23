Two years later, police search for person behind fatal hit and run in Vermillion County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On this day in 2021, a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Vermillion County.

Two years later, investigators are still looking for answers.

Edward Silotto was hit on US Highway 36, just south of Dana.

He was found in a ditch, then airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police believe a truck to be involved in the crime. They were able to follow the truck through security footage all the way to Rockville. It turned south on u-s highway 41 and wasn't seen again.

Police hope people in the area can identify the owner and help bring justice to a grieving family.

"If it was anyone else's family or my family, I couldn't sleep at night until I knew what happened," Joe Wilson from the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office said.

The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office is looking for any information about the truck. If you know something, contact the sheriff's office at 765-492-3838.