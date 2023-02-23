 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since
Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the
Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding
along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into
this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the
middle and lower Wabash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.




...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 6.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 18.3 feet Sunday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood



Two years later, police search for person behind fatal hit and run in Vermillion County

  • Updated
  • 0

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On this day in 2021, a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Vermillion County.

Two years later, investigators are still looking for answers.

Edward Silotto was hit on US Highway 36, just south of Dana.

He was found in a ditch, then airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police believe a truck to be involved in the crime. They were able to follow the truck through security footage all the way to Rockville. It turned south on u-s highway 41 and wasn't seen again.

Police hope people in the area can identify the owner and help bring justice to a grieving family.

"If it was anyone else's family or my family, I couldn't sleep at night until I knew what happened," Joe Wilson from the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office said.

Edward Silotto

The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office is looking for any information about the truck. If you know something, contact the sheriff's office at 765-492-3838.

