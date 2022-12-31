Two women in Knox county inspire community to help those in need

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women in Knox County with kind hearts and a Facebook group are making a big difference in the lives of those in need.
Kerri Coe and Heather Coleman are the best of friends.
While they describe themselves as opposites, they both shared similar hardships in life.
Together, they are using what they learned from those struggles to help those who are in need.
“The Lord kind of birthed something out of my brokenness; I told him that day that I would give all I had to help other people become okay,” said Coe.
Less than a year ago, Coe created the Knox County Community Outreach group on Facebook.
The duo, on their own time and with their own money, connect those who may need anything from food and shelter to assistance with recovery and various resources.
The group has quickly grown and inspired others in the community to step up and help out.
“The police department reaches out to us,” said Coleman.
“They’re a huge help. They even just yesterday gave one of our guys a ride to his job so he wouldn’t lose his job” said Coe.
Over 600 people have joined the group.
Many in the group are quick to step up and assist others in need.
While doing this and working full-time, Coleman is also studying psychology with a concentration in addiction.
Coe will soon be an ordained minister.
Together they hope to continue helping those in need by opening a shelter.
“Something where we could give them temporary shelter until we get them into the resources they need whether it be permanent housing or a place to find treatment,” said Coe and Coleman.
If you are interested in helping others in need, or in need of assistance yourself, you can contact Coe or Coleman through the Facebook group by clicking here.