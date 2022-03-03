Two women arrested after several thefts

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)—Two people have been arrested in connection to several thefts in Greene County.
Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare check in Linton, Indiana.
Deputies say they noticed several stolen items around the house that appeared to be from local cemeteries.
Amanda and Phyllis Porter were arrested in connection to the thefts.
The women also had warrants for their arrests in multiple counties.
One woman told News 10 she and 20 other people had items stolen from gravesites.
The case is still under investigation.