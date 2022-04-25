Two West Vigo H.S. seniors awarded ISU Networks Scholarship

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Although the DECA competition is coming to an end, two West Vigo High School seniors say their work in the DECA program has prepared them for the future!
Sadie Herring and Keegan Beeler are headed to Indiana State University this fall.
The two of them were awarded the Networks Scholarship through the Scott College of Business.
They credit their hard work in the DECA program in gaining the skills needed to earn this!
Those skills include clearer communication, time management, and teamwork.
"So, I plan on majoring in insurance and risk management with a minor in financial services, and actually I decided on that because of DECA," Herring said.
"I came in a as a freshman and had no idea what I wanted to do with my life, but as I competed in DECA and saw the different parts of business and learn more about it...I realized that is where my interest fell."
Beeler credits her start-up boutique to her time in DECA.
"I would have never thought to do business before this -- thanks to DECA I came out of my comfort zone, and I think that is what really helped in the interview process," Senior Keegan Beeler said.
Beeler's clothing brand is called Graceful Bloom Boutique.