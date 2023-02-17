Two West Vigo faculty serving suspensions related to racial harassment investigation

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to documents obtained by WTHI-TV in a Public Records Request, two faculty members at West Vigo High School received disciplinary action related to claims of racial harassment by students at West Vigo High School.

On Friday, the Vigo County School Corporation responded to a request sent on January 25 asking for reports related to any staff discipline in the racism investigation. WTHI-TV received two separate, one-page agreements signed by Interim Superintendent Tom Balitewicz and the two faculty members.

On February 10, Principal Ryan Easton agreed to a two-day unpaid suspension as discipline. As of the date of the agreement, the days for the suspension were still being decided.

Troy Isles, a social studies teacher who was an assistant football coach, received a three-day unpaid suspension on January 10. According to the document, the suspension was served on January 6, 9, and 10.

In the agreements, each individual waived their right to a conference with the superintendent and school board of trustees.

When asked about the actions that led to each individual's suspension, a spokesperson for the Vigo County School Corporation told WTHI-TV the district had no additional comments beyond the documents.

The investigation started last November. The district learned of a student transferring from West Vigo High School over claims of racial harassment. Not long after, a second student notified the district that they wanted to transfer from the school due to claims of racial harassment.

An outside investigator conducted a comprehensive, school-wide investigation into the claims. A former student and his family told WTHI-TV of allegations of racially-motivated bullying during his time on the football team.

During a school board meeting in January, the district announced several students were expelled and others were suspended in connection to the investigation. The situation caused concern among community members who felt the district wasn't being transparent.

At the time, Balitewicz said the outside report stated that students reported racial bullying incidents to faculty, and nothing was done. He said there would be protocol changes, including training on racial harassment, language, bulling, and issue reporting. There was to be a more intensive program for the football team. Diversity programming and a district-wide task force were among other proposals.