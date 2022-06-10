 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two weak tornadoes cause minor damage in central Indiana

  • 0
NWS logo_lightning

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two weak tornadoes struck communities in east central Indiana, causing minor damage to a school, a fire station and other buildings, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

An EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 100 mph (160.9 kilometers per hour) struck near the Rush County town of Arlington shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, traveling nearly 10 miles (16 kilometers) with a maximum width of 100 yards (91.4 meters), the weather service said.

The storm tore roofing and siding from four homes, threw sheet sheet metal, moved a storage shed 40 feet (12.2 meters) off its foundation, tore roofing from a fire station and caused minor damage to a school, it said.

An EF-0 with peak winds estimated at 85 mph (136.8 kilometers) struck Summitville in Madison County at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday, traveling 0.58 miles (0.93 kilometers) miles with a maximum width of 25 yards (22.8 meters), the weather service said.

It partially lifted a poorly secured roof from a wastewater treatment plant and caused tree and roof damage, it said.

No injuries were reported from either twister.

Recommended for you