Two Vigo County council races finish with razor-thin margins, 3 of 4 candidates stay silent

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council races in districts two and three were decided by a razor-thin margin.
In District 2, the race was decided by just over 200 votes.
Republican incumbent Brenda Wilson lost to Nancy Alssup, her Democratic challenger.
Allsup didn't want to go on camera, but she did give me a statement.
She said, "I want to say thank you to everybody out there who voted for me! I love our community and the people in it, and I look forward to giving you my best as a member of the Vigo County Council! Thank you!"
News 10 reached out to Brenda Wilson as well, but she has not responded.
In the district three race between Democrat incumbent Vicki Weger and Republican challenger Ryan Cummins, Weger just edged out Cummins by 2%, which was just over 100 votes.
News 10 also reached out to Weger and Cummins for comment.
Weger said she was in meetings all morning and Cummmins has not responded.