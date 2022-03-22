Two-time Pulitzer prize winner addresses student at local college

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers and
locations in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site,
Riverton, Terre Haute, Lafayette, and Clinton.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations
in Indiana...

Wabash River at Covington.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional
rainfall of one to two inches from earlier today through tonight,
will lead to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash
River, on the White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East
Fork White River at Seymour.  Flooding on the Wabash and White is
expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork
White until March 27.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday was 14.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.9
feet Friday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday, March 30.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening to Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress.  River water
runs through the City of Clinton's wastewater treatment plant.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.9 feet Friday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO THURSDAY,
MARCH 31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Thursday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Tuesday /9:30 PM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
15.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 21.2 feet Saturday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Wednesday, March 30.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Two-time Pulitzer prize winner addresses student at local college

  • Updated
  • 0
Indiana State University

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A special speaker visited Indiana State University's campus today!

Nicholas Kristof is a two-time Pulitzer prize winner and a long-time New York Times reporter.

He gave Jamal Khashoggi's annual address on journalism and the media. Khashoggi was an alumnus of ISU and a journalist. Khashoggi was believed to be murdered in October 2018 inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Kristof and Khashoggi were friends.

He spoke tonight to ISU journalism students about his friend. Kristof says Khashoggi's legacy will live on forever.

