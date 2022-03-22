Two-time Pulitzer prize winner addresses student at local college

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A special speaker visited Indiana State University's campus today!
Nicholas Kristof is a two-time Pulitzer prize winner and a long-time New York Times reporter.
He gave Jamal Khashoggi's annual address on journalism and the media. Khashoggi was an alumnus of ISU and a journalist. Khashoggi was believed to be murdered in October 2018 inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Kristof and Khashoggi were friends.
He spoke tonight to ISU journalism students about his friend. Kristof says Khashoggi's legacy will live on forever.