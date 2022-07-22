Two Terre Haute business leaders named to "Indiana 250 List"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indianapolis Business Journal has revealed its first "Indiana 250 List."
The list names 250 of Indiana's top business leaders.
Greg Gibson was one of two Terre Haute businessmen named on the list.
Gibson has led many projects in and around the Wabash Valley.
He says he's honored to represent West Central Indiana. Gibson says a close family member molded his career.
"I would say that I have learned most of my business sense from my dad. You know I view him as the most influential person in my life. I tell people I always wanted to be my dad, and I'm still working on that- I'm not there yet," Gibson told us.
One other Terre Haute businessman was named to the Indiana 250.
The CEO of Thompson-Thrift development, Paul Thrift, was also named on the inaugural list.