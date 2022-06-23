Two solar farm projects are one step closer to becoming a reality in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local solar farm projects are taking the next step in Sullivan County.
They will be located in Fairbanks and Curry townships.
The Sullivan County Redevelopment Committee held a special meeting on Wednesday.
The turn-out was larger than usual due in part to two motions on the agenda that could greatly impact the community -- especially farmers.
Invenergy team members started the process to do a tax abatement request on two solar farm projects. Those are Fairbanks Solar and Trade Post Solar -- both were approved.
Now, their work begins with the commissioners.
"We're really excited about these projects. We've been working in Sullivan County for five years now…excited that they represent half a billion dollars in direct investment for the county, and can't wait for this positive impact to come true," Invenergy Senior Manager Hannah Pawelczyk said.
Ray McCammon is one of the Sullivan Co. commissioners Invenergy will be working with. He says the commissioners will most likely vote to move forward on a reimbursement schedule. However, they are still in the early planning stages. Nothing is set in stone.
"We've got to come to an agreement on labor, and different issues like that…and basically what it will do to benefit Sullivan County," McCammon said.
The projects are projected to bring in $500 million in total direct investment, and over $225 million in local taxes and landowner payments. Plus, over 400 construction jobs to the area.
"It's been important that we try to work with these companies. Whether we like solar or whether we don't. The bills have to be paid and the lights have to be kept on," McCammon said.
McCammon understands why the farmers have some concerns such as the impact on farmland of non-participating residents, the number of local laborers used, and the tax increases that might arise.
He says those concerns will be addressed.
The redevelopment committee will meet on July 13th at the Sullivan County Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. to discuss tax impacts.