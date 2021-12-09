Two separate security issues reported at a Vigo Co. high school and a middle school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation had two different security issues at schools in the county on Thursday.
One was at Terre Haute South and the other was at Honey Creek Middle School.
School officials said the pair were unrelated.
Terre Haute South Vigo High School
School leaders issued the lockout at the high school due to a threat made from a person in the community.
The notice from officials did not indicate what type of threat but said security was increased.
Honey Creek Middle School
A student at the middle school allegedly made threatening comments at the school on Thursday. School leaders said there wasn't a credible threat to students or staff, but they are working with police to ensure people remain safe.