Two Republican candidates running for state representative in District 45

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana's District 45 will elect a state representative this year.
District 45 includes parts of Greene, Knox, and Vigo counties, and voters must decide between incumbent Bruce Borders and newcomer to the area, Jeff Ellington. Both candidates are members of the Republican party.
Borders has served 16 years as a state representative. He described himself as both socially and fiscally conservative. He said some of his biggest accomplishments are capping property taxes, reducing income tax, and creating balanced budgets.
"Bottom line," Borders said. "Is government spends way too much money. It takes productive dollars and very frequently puts it to unproductive uses."
Borders also said he wants to expand the use of natural resources and fight against transgenders in sports. He said he continues to run to create a better future for his grandchildren.
"I don't want my children to grow up in a nation I wouldn't recognize," he said.
This is Ellington's first time running in District 45. He currently serves as a state representative in District 62. The redrawing of district lines allows him to run in this new district. He has served in this role for the last six years.
Similar to Borders, Ellington said he aligns with all matters of the Republican party. He wants to focus on economic and infrastructure growth in the region.
"I've been working on job development," Ellington said. "As I've had for the last seven sessions. Making sure infrastructure, roads, and bridges are improved. We've helped speed the process for I-69. We're looking for more developments in southwest Indiana."
He said he wants to see the same attention other areas in Indiana have in the new District 45.
"We need the investment they're getting," he said. "I'm there and I have a track record for fighting for my district to get that investment here locally."
